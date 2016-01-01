Laura Harrier's

There's no shortage of beautiful women in Hollywood, but 27-year-old actress Laura Harrier is something special. The Chicago-born, Brooklyn-based star started out her professional career as a model, before deciding acting was her calling around three years ago. This summer marks her first major role in a Hollywood blockbuster; she's starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the latest adaption of Marvel's cult 1962 comic book series. This week on Semaine, you'll find her in a short film, playing the role of a young actress auditioning to play the poet Oscar Wilde. Directed by Zoë Le Ber, the short was filmed at L'Hotel in Paris, which is the very same place Wilde drew his last breaths in 1900.

Tackling the role of a man in Semaine's short is the latest in a series of impressive feats by Harrier, who can already boast that she's the first woman of colour to play Peter Parker's love interest in a Spider-Man film (approximately seven have been released over the years to date). It's a Hollywood milestone that's not lost on the actress, who says she turned up to the first audition with director Jon Watts, just for the experience.

"I never thought I'd be considered seriously for the role," she recalls over the phone from her home in Red Hook, one of Brooklyn's more secluded neighbourhoods. "There were about 50 other girls in the waiting room and I just looked at the casting as good practice for me." Needless to say, she was surprised when her phone rang with a call back to screen test with the film's superhero, Tom Holland a few weeks later. "It was surreal then and it still feels surreal now," she admits.

But Harrier's stardom, for everyone except her, feels predetermined. To state the obvious, there are her looks (naturally lithe, tall, and flawless as a previous career in modelling would suggest), but more than that, it's her down-to-earth attitude and clear love of the craft that's most outstanding when you speak to her. It's likely part of the reason why directors like Watts and Steve McQueen—who handpicked Harrier to star in his 2015 HBO series, Codes of Conduct, while she was still honing her talent at New York's William Esper Studio drama school—have already been drawn to her. "My upbringing was very idyllic, typical Midwestern American. I don't have famous parents and I didn't have any industry contacts to help me get here," she reflects when probed about her success thus far. "I didn't grow up thinking being a famous actress was an option. It's still hard to wrap my head around how I've got here."

Harrier's tight-lipped when it comes to sharing her career goals because she's "superstitious like that and doesn't want to jinx anything," but she's happy to talk for hours about the "magic" of filmmaking. When asked what draws her to a script, she pauses, before simply saying "anything that I think will resonate with people." She's slated to complete a heavy schedule of promotion over the next few months for Spider-Man, and says she still hasn't quite decided on what her next role will be. ("There are a few things on the table, but I'm still feeling it out.")

One thing that is guaranteed to happen this year, is the solidification of Laura's profile, which is already increasing tenfold by the day. After attending a series of big-name shows at New York Fashion Week in September 2016, her name became synonymous with Who's That Girl-style headlines in publications like Vogue, and last month she had her first brush with the paparazzi. ("A bizarre and disturbing experience in Los Angeles, following a 12-hour flight from Paris with greasy hair.”) As fame increases, the fashion stakes inevitably get higher too—which is why Harrier's already tapped a stylist to help her navigate the red-carpet circuit. "I like clothes and I love dressing up, so I have a lot of opinions about what I do and don't want to wear," she explains.

As for the pressures of Hollywood to look a certain way, Laura's yet to experience any, but she's not immune to the self-imposed stress too many women put on themselves to conform to an unrealistic notion of beauty. "There's this standard of perfection that all women are held to, not just in Hollywood," she says to wrap up the call with Semaine. "I think the conversation has begun, but I hope that in my time as an actress I'll be able to help broaden the bar, not just for black women, but for all women. Maybe one day, people in magazines and on movie screens will actually look like they do in real life."

Up until that moment you'll find Harrier out of the spotlight, blowing off steam in one of her more unusual pastimes: ceramics. "I went through my party girl phase and now I just get down and dirty with clay," she laughs as she’s puts down the phone. "Call me crazy, but I find it relaxing."

By Elsa de Berker for Semaine.

Wilde Style

Bring out your wild side… your Oscar Wilde side, with this dandy dress code worn by Laura and model and co-star, Eleonore Toulin.

Playlist

Playlist

Laura's Top Tracks

From The Temptations to The Talking Heads, this playlist will make you feel great. Listen to Laura’s food for the soul, and let it make your day.

Film

Film

Movie List

Poignant and progressive, this movie list will have you enthralled and also challenged.

1

"MOONLIGHT" BY BARRY JENKINS, 2016
Beea0147 874e 4b88 a772 e3a893dc6f96

2

"GAME OF THRONES" BY DAVID BENIOFF, D.B. WEISS, 2011
899fb128 8754 4c61 9a2e f35e1339aa93

3

"RAGING BULL" BY MARTIN SCORSESE, 1980
D409a31c 09dd 4d47 922b 16f429c08b56

4

"PARIS, TEXAS" BY WIM WENDERS, 1984
A65e7463 7768 4f53 8835 0c2e3edca47d

5

"MY OWN PRIVATE IDAHO" BY GUS VAN SANT, 1991
7fdf2ba5 b311 4203 b47e 1bd6e3ac0155

6

"BOOGIE NIGHTS" BY PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON, 1997
82beea5a d2a3 4111 9246 d10163bb2f10

7

"13TH" BY AVA DUVERNAY, 2016
A2715639 abfc 4b25 9ecb f70683a96940

Bookshelf

Bookshelf

My Reads

If you’ve already read your fair share of Oscar WIlde, Laura’s literature picks will help you get lost in an assortment of alternative worlds.

Travel

Travel

Around the World with Laura Harrier

Travel in style to Laura’s favourite locations, with this array of travel essentials. From Indonesia to Port Elizabeth, this travel list traverses continents, so you know the recommends are well chosen.

Fe58b3a1 6491 4830 9a8b c41eb7cf754b

L'Hotel

13 Rue des Beaux Arts, 75006 Paris

7c446067 5fae 4f90 98ec e942cb8bab83

Morgan Library & Museum

225 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA

5faea6e7 71d3 424c 9e02 929b20843931

Nusa Penida Island

Indonesia

8369c3c6 40bf 4790 9a8b dbd1aaa354c5

Diner

85 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

30664047 f97c 490e 8bba ce510da64119

Chez Omar

47 Rue de Bretagne, 75003 Paris, France

1b5c57c9 a4f2 45f5 988f 2c6980083f0b

Hartigan's Ice Cream

2909 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201, USA

720afdc6 3cde 4fd0 b508 e00e7a207704

Pioneer Works

159 Pioneer St, Brooklyn, NY 11231, USA

78705541 f90b 418c bf2e 7246d71b9fe7

Brooklyn Flea

90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA

064fdfab 9aad 46e7 beb8 d7047d7fd928

Mac's Pizzeria

The boardwalk around Admiralty Bay, Port Elizabeth VC0400, Bequia

Dbdd5aa4 874d 4f4b a387 bf4725772199

Sunny's

253 Conover St, Brooklyn, NY 11231, USA

Until next time